 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with daily heat index values
up to 111.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and portions of western Kentucky
and southern Illinois along and west of a Mt Vernon Illinois
to Mayfield Kentucky line.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the
mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the
heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms
will provide relief to a very few.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation to assist in recovery following mass shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Highland Park Disaster Proclamation

HIGHLAND PARK, IL (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation Tuesday for Lake County to assist in recovery efforts following Monday’s mass shooting in Highland Park.

The shooting left 7 people dead and more than 30 people wounded. 

A disaster proclamation grants the State of Illinois the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel, or equipment to help affected communities recover.

“There are no words for the kind of evil that turns a community celebration into a tragedy,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As we mourn together, the State of Illinois will provide every available resource to Highland Park and surrounding communities in the days and weeks ahead as the community works to recover from this horrific tragedy.”

Lake County is the only county included in the disaster proclamation, which is effective immediately and will remain in effect for 30 days.

Tags

Recommended for you