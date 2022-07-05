Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation to assist in recovery following mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, IL (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation Tuesday for Lake County to assist in recovery efforts following Monday’s mass shooting in Highland Park.
The shooting left 7 people dead and more than 30 people wounded.
A disaster proclamation grants the State of Illinois the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel, or equipment to help affected communities recover.
“There are no words for the kind of evil that turns a community celebration into a tragedy,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As we mourn together, the State of Illinois will provide every available resource to Highland Park and surrounding communities in the days and weeks ahead as the community works to recover from this horrific tragedy.”
Lake County is the only county included in the disaster proclamation, which is effective immediately and will remain in effect for 30 days.