Gov. Pritzker asks federal government to fund Illinois based on Census report showing population increase

(WSIL) -- Governor Pritzker urged President Biden and the federal government to ensure that Illinois receives federal funding based on a Census report that shows the state gained population over the last ten years.
A post-enumeration survey estimated undercounts in six states: Illinois, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. That’s based on low-self-response rates to Census surveys.
The report found that Illinois gained more than 250,000 residents between 2010 and 2020. This brings the state's total population over 13 million for the first time ever.
“Illinois is growing, and our federal funding should reflect that reality,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Nearly 250,000 Illinoisans—the majority of whom are from historically disenfranchised and underserved communities—were not represented in the Census results. That’s why I have urged President Biden and the federal government to ensure that the local communities of Illinois receive the federal dollars they are entitled to—and deserve. I thank the President for his commitment to an accurate Census count, and I look forward to working with him to guarantee that our state secures its fair share of federal funding.”
Governor Pritzker’s letter to President Biden calls for adjusted population counts to be considered when allocating over $1.5 trillion in federal funds for Medicare, affordable housing, homeland security, and other essential programs.
Copy of the Governor's full letter to the President is below:
Dear President Biden,
For the past few decades, Illinois has seen a troubling trend of outmigration—a trend that I committed to from day-one of my administration to help reverse. I promised the people of Illinois that I would be the state’s best chief marketing officer and show the nation that there has been no better time to live in our great state. From boundless economic opportunities, to booming economic development and leading institutions of higher education, Illinois has so much to offer potential new residents.
That’s why I was thrilled to learn of the findings of Census Bureau’s Post Enumeration Survey1 (PES) for the 2020 Census showed that Illinois is now a state on the rise with a growing population, and I commend your administration’s steadfast commitment to properly and thoroughly conducting the PES to verify the population-related data contained in the 2020 Census was accurate.
The PES report released on May 18, 2022, found that Illinois, along with five other states, had its population significantly undercounted by the 2020 Census; in fact, the data shows a 1.97% undercount, equating to roughly 250,000 Illinoisans who were not represented in the 2020 Census.
As you are aware, Census population estimates help guide2 roughly $1.5 trillion worth of federal funds3, from Medicare to kids’ nutrition programs, highway funding to affordable housing assistance, and small business support to homeland security programs. All that in mind, when you consider these most recent PES results and combine them with the Census Bureau’s March 2022 findings4 that the 2020 Census substantially undercounted Black, Latino, and other minority populations who are historically underserved and underrepresented, it is clear to see why it is of utmost importance to ensure that undercounted states like Illinois receive their correct level of federal dollars steered by Census results.
I urge you, President Biden, to continue to support the Census Bureau’s review of the 2020 Census and look into every possible avenue to factor the most recent PES data into the Bureau’s population estimates and ensure the local communities of Illinois receive the federal dollars that they are entitled to. The inaccuracy of the 2020 Census has already resulted in Illinois being underrepresented in Congress through 2030 and while it is disappointing that these new PES numbers were not reflected in the initial count, we now have the opportunity to right this wrong by ensuring every Illinoisan receives their equitable amount of federal dollars impacted by the Census.
I commend your leadership and your administration’s commitment to the Constitutional duty of providing an accurate Census count, and I will continue to work tirelessly to ensure Illinois receives its fair share of federal funding.
Sincerely,
Governor JB Pritzker