Gov. Pritzker announces opening of $31 million expanded terminal at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

(WSIL ) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the grand opening of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport’s expanded terminal.
It's a $31 million multi-year project bolstered by $7 million in grant funding from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, in addition to $24 million in federal dollars.
Governor Pritzker says the 41,000-plus square-foot expansion will nearly double the size of the terminal.
In a release today, Lieutenant Governor Julia Stratton said:
“I’m thrilled to be joining Governor Pritzker today to cut the ribbon for the new Mid America Terminal. This would not have been possible without our administration’s determination and leadership. This multi-million project is yet another example of the historic investments our state is making, and our commitment to create good and sustainable jobs and facilities while uplifting Illinois working families.”