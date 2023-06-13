 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gov. Pritzker announces opening of $31 million expanded terminal at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

  • Updated
  • 0
Pritzker

(WSIL ) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the grand opening of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport’s expanded terminal.

It's a $31 million multi-year project bolstered by $7 million in grant funding from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, in addition to $24 million in federal dollars.

Governor Pritzker says the 41,000-plus square-foot expansion will nearly double the size of the terminal.

In a release today, Lieutenant Governor Julia Stratton said:

“I’m thrilled to be joining Governor Pritzker today to cut the ribbon for the new Mid America Terminal. This would not have been possible without our administration’s determination and leadership. This multi-million project is yet another example of the historic investments our state is making, and our commitment to create good and sustainable jobs and facilities while uplifting Illinois working families.”

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you