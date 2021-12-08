Gov. Pritzker announces next phase of Interstate 57 expansion

BENTON (WSIL) -- Gov. JB Pritzker made a stop in Benton Wednesday morning to announce the next phase of the Interstate 57 widening through southern Illinois.
The goal is to improve safety and mobility through the region, by adding a third lane in each direction.
“Today I’m proud to announce the most significant investment in I-57 since its original development. This major upgrade comes after we’ve already completed a successful, six-lane expansion along the Johnson City stretch of I-57 in 2020 and launched the ongoing West Frankfort renovations,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to Rebuild Illinois, we’re unlocking the federal funding necessary to take this from a four to a six-lane highway – enhancing safety, creating jobs, improving the reliability of the freight network, and supporting the economic development potential of the region.”
In Southern Illinois, I-57 is part of the National Highway Freight Network, carrying more than 40,000 vehicles a day, 14,000 of which are trucks.
The $67.6 million project starting next month will expand nine miles of I-57 to six lanes from north of Illinois 149 to south of Illinois 154, installing median barrier, resurfacing the existing lanes, updating deficient guardrail, and adding rumble strips. The bridges over the Big Muddy River will be replaced.
Two lanes will remain open during construction as much as possible, with overnight lane closures until the project wraps up in 2025.
Participating on the project will be graduates of the Highway Construction Careers Training Program, an IDOT initiative in partnership with John A. Logan College in Carterville to provide minority and female students the opportunity to get on-the-job experience toward full-time work and a career in the construction trades.
A previous project, completed in 2020, expanded I-57 for 4.5 miles south of West Frankfort, with an ongoing widening due to end next year that continues north for 3.5 miles.
The Rebuild Illinois plan will also complete the expansion of I-57 in the future years to Mt. Vernon, as well as replace bridges over Marcum Branch, Gun Creek, Dodds Creek and reconstructing the I-57/64 interchange with Illinois 15.
“This collaboration and investment between the federal and state government is an example of great work being done to ensure drivers have smooth roads and the safest route on Illinois roadways,” said State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg). “There is no doubt, portions of Interstate 57 remain congested creating serious challenges and posing dangerous risks. By investing in Illinois’ infrastructure, we are investing in jobs and our local economy, which will continue to put southern Illinois on the map for years to come.”
“I-57 is a lifeline in the body of Southern Illinois’ economy. Investing in our future by widening I-57 means union workers will have jobs, our truck drivers and motorists will have the space they need to operate safely and shows the people of Southern Illinois that their representation in Springfield is looking out for their best interests,” said State Representative Dave Severin (R-Benton). “I am proud of the work that is being done to widen these roads and know that the future of our economy is brighter because of the investments we are making in our people and our infrastructure.”