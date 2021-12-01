Gov. Pritzker announces Accelerate Illinois initiative to help communities prepare for broadband expansion

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Office of Broadband announced a new planning and capacity building program to help Illinois communities leverage historic broadband infrastructure funding for community-driven broadband expansion.
The Accelerate Illinois Broadband Infrastructure Planning Program will help local governments throughout Illinois receive support as they prepare to leverage new dollars that will be made available by the state and federal government.
The Illinois Office of Broadband is calling on local units of government – particularly cities, counties, and multi-county regions – to apply to receive expert support offered as part of an intensive 14-week community engagement program designed to turn available public broadband funding into sustainable broadband access.
Through over 30 hours of no-cost expert counsel provided by the Benton Institute, the program offers structured engagement for communities to identify broadband goals, understand available funding options, and target capital dollars to support implementation.
The Accelerate Illinois “Notice of Collaboration Opportunity” is open now and accepting applications through December 30, 2021. The State expects to serve up to 12 communities as part of this initial pilot initiative.