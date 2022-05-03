Gov. Pritzker: 'Abortion will always be safe and legal in Illinois.'

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker took time Tuesday morning to condemn the reported Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Early in his term, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Reproductive Health Act establishing a "right to reproductive healthcare, including abortion and maternity care, in Illinois state law." The law ensures regulations reflect current medical standards and requires private health insurance plans in Illinois to cover abortion like they do other pregnancy-related care.
“The terrifying implications of this decision and what it means for millions of women across the country cannot be understated,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “But let me be clear- no matter what atrocity of an opinion the Supreme Court officially rolls out this summer in regards to Roe versus Wade – abortion will always be safe and legal here in Illinois. Illinois is and will remain a beacon of hope in an increasingly dark world. I will fight like hell – not just for the women who call Illinois home, but every person in every corner of this country who deserves to live a life of their own design.”
Governor Pritzker also repealed the Parental Notification Act in 2021, which ensures that a pregnant minor can choose whether or not to involve a family member or legal guardian in their decision to have or not have an abortion.
According to the most recent data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, 7,534 nonresidents received abortions in Illinois in 2019, compared with 2,970 in 2014 and 5,528 in 2017.
“We’ve been warned this day would come,” said House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch. “That’s why we’ve worked hard in Illinois to ensure Roe v. Wade is codified into law and reproductive health care will never be in jeopardy. In Illinois, we will never go back.”