Gov. Parson signs 7 new bills into law

(WSIL) -- Governor Mike Parson signed seven pieces of legislation Thursday, including the bill to establish the "No Patient Left Alone Act."
HB 2116 - Creates visitation standards for hospitals, nursing homes, and hospice facilities:
Allows a resident or patient in health care facility in-person contact with a compassionate care visitor during visiting hours.
SB 710 - Modifies provisions related to health care:
Requires school nurses to have individualized health care plans in place to respond to students with epilepsy and other seizure disorders. It also requires school nurses to complete seizure-response training every two years;
Allows contracted agents of a school to be trained by the school nurse and administer epinephrine during times of need; and
Establishes various awareness weeks and days.
HB 2331 - Repeals various provisions relating to health and licensing requirements:
Modifies provisions relating to health care facility inspections and surveys; and
Makes changes to the Organ Donor Program to increase education and awareness efforts and enable fund diversification to ensure the program’s long-term sustainability.
HB 2168 - Modifies provisions relating to insurance:
Adds an automation adjustment to unemployment taxes, along with an equal tax offset, to fund software maintenance for the State’s unemployment insurance system; and
Expands the use of medical retainer agreements to include dentists and chiropractors.
HB 1662 - Changes statute regarding restrictive covenants and deeds:
Requires the removal of antiquated references to race, color, religion, or national origin from any deed when being recorded after August 28, 2022.
HB 758 - Modifies provisions relating to bidding procedures for certain public projects and facilities:
Allows the Office of Administration to utilize the Construction Manager at Risk and Design-Build procurement models for public projects, potentially decreasing cost and increasing efficiency.
SB 886 - Modifies provisions relating to trusts and cemetery trust funds.