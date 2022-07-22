Gov. Parson provides relief to farmers and rancher affected by drought

(WSIL) -- We're all feeling the effects of the heat wave that's especially true for farmers in our region.
The scorching sun and lack of rain has put a strain on crops.
But there's good news for farmers in Missouri. Governor Mike Parson says help is on the way.
It's part of an executive order he made Thursday.
Parson is asking the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to open state parks to farmers allowing for access to massive amounts of water and land for growing hay.
The Department of Transportation will also help with special over-width hauling permits.
They will waive certain fees and restrictions to farmers and ranchers moving hay.
Parson says he feels the effect of the drought on his own farm.
"Drought this time of year can quite literally mean financial loss and even ruin for hardworking farm families across the state. Missouri farmers are already facing high fertilizer costs, unprecedented fuel prices, supply chain issues, and increasing operation costs. That's why this administration wants to stay ahead of this drought, and make resources available now." said Parson.
MDNR is closely monitoring drought conditions to help provide timely assistance to farmers.