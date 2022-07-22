 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected today and 105 to 110
on Saturday and Sunday.

* WHERE...Johnson, Franklin, Williamson and Jefferson Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Gov. Parson provides relief to farmers and rancher affected by drought

(WSIL) -- We're all feeling the effects of the heat wave that's especially true for farmers in our region.

The scorching sun and lack of rain has put a strain on crops.

But there's good news for farmers in Missouri. Governor Mike Parson says help is on the way.

It's part of an executive order he made Thursday. 

Parson is asking the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to open state parks to farmers allowing for access to massive amounts of water and land for growing hay.

The Department of Transportation will also help with special over-width hauling permits.

They will waive certain fees and restrictions to farmers and ranchers moving hay.

Parson says he feels the effect of the drought on his own farm.

"Drought this time of year can quite literally mean financial loss and even ruin for hardworking farm families across the state. Missouri farmers are already facing high fertilizer costs, unprecedented fuel prices, supply chain issues, and increasing operation costs. That's why this administration wants to stay ahead of this drought, and make resources available now." said Parson.

MDNR is closely monitoring drought conditions to help provide timely assistance to farmers.

