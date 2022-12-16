Gov. Parson orders flags to half staff to honor Kennett Fire Captain Robert Moore

(WSIL) -- Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be lowered to half-staff at all government buildings in Dunklin County, the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City, and firehouses statewide on Saturday, December 17, from sunrise to sunset in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore.
On December 3, Captain Moore was off duty when he was recalled to service to assist with fighting a structure fire. On December 4, Captain Moore died in his home due to a medical emergency.
Moore, 57, had served the Kennett Fire Department for more than 30 years and had also served as a member of the Kennett Police Department. Moore joined the fire department as a part-time firefighter in September 1992. He was promoted to lieutenant in November 1996 and captain in August 2019. In May 2000, Moore joined the Kennett Police Department as a full-time police officer, while remaining as a part-time firefighter. In May 2005, Moore joined the Kennett Police Department as a full-time firefighter, while continuing to serve as a reserve police officer.
“Captain Robert Moore gave meaning to the word “commitment” in his 30-year career protecting the citizens of Kennett as both a firefighter and a police officer,” Governor Mike Parson said. “During his distinguished public safety career, he was twice recognized as Kennett Firefighter of the Year (1994 and 2009), twice received lifesaving awards, and was named City of Kennett Police Officer of the Year. We are grateful for his dedication to public service and the sacrifices he made to protect others.”