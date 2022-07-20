Gov. Parson embarking on trade mission to Germany and Netherlands

(WSIL) -- From July 23 - 30, Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will travel to Germany and the Netherlands for their fourth international Trade Mission.
Germany and the Netherlands are key trade partners for Missouri, with nearly $679 million and more than $223 million in exports in 2021, respectively.
The goal is to promote Missouri as a leading trade partner.
The Trade Mission will include meetings with government officials, diplomats, and business leaders. Governor Parson will meet with company representatives that have existing relationships in Missouri to thank them for their investments in the state and companies without a presence in Missouri to encourage them to consider Missouri for future investments.