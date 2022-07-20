 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak heat index values from 105 to 110 degrees this
afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Gov. Parson embarking on trade mission to Germany and Netherlands

Governor Mike Parson

(WSIL) --  From July 23 - 30, Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will travel to Germany and the Netherlands for their fourth international Trade Mission.

Germany and the Netherlands are key trade partners for Missouri, with nearly $679 million and more than $223 million in exports in 2021, respectively.

The goal is to promote Missouri as a leading trade partner. 

The Trade Mission will include meetings with government officials, diplomats, and business leaders. Governor Parson will meet with company representatives that have existing relationships in Missouri to thank them for their investments in the state and companies without a presence in Missouri to encourage them to consider Missouri for future investments.

