...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to at times heavy mixed precipitation expected.
Ice accumulations from two tenths to near one half of an inch
likely. Sleet accumulations up to one half inch in portions of
southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Minor sleet
accumulations across west Kentucky.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of western
Kentucky and southern Illinois generally west of Interstate 57 and
24.

* WHEN...From 12 PM today to 6 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely due
to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation should
be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of the day
Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and transition
the precipitation over to all rain, except for those areas from
the Ozark Foothills into southwest Illinois.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Gov. Parson drives tractor to capitol, declares National FFA week in Missouri

PARSON FFA WEEK

JEFFERSON CITY (WSIL) -- On behalf of nearly 26,000 members of Missouri FFA, Governor Mike Parson proclaimed February 19-26 National FFA week in the state. 

Nearly 300 Missouri FFA members joined the Governor on the steps of the Missouri Capitol to celebrate.

“Every year it is a pleasure to get to recognize National FFA Week in the Show-Me State and to take the opportunity to demonstrate our agricultural roots by driving a tractor to work,” Governor Parson said. “The First Lady and I both come from farm families and truly believe our state’s future leaders are part of this exceptional group of young people in the Missouri FFA. We are always impressed by their determination, work ethic, and innovative outlook, and it is an honor to stand with them today.”

For the fourth consecutive year, Governor Parson drove a John Deere tractor to the Capitol in honor of the FFA tradition of students driving their tractor to school. Along with the Governor, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe joined in on the tradition again this year.

To learn more about the Missouri FFA Association, visit MissouriFFA.org.

