Gov. JB Pritzker expected to give COVID-19 update

(WSIL) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on the surge of COVID-19 case in Illinois.

The governor’s update will be held at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago at 1 pm Monday Jan. 3rd.

This comes as the Illinois Department of Public Health announced over 128,000 new cases of Covid-19 between December 23 through Dec. 30.

As of Thursday, the state's 7-day positivity rate is at 14.4 percent.

In Southern Illinois, Massac County is seeing the highest test positivity rate at 18.64%.

To see the entire map of case positivity rates click here.

