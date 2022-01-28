Gov. Beshear to visit western Kentucky Friday

(WSIL) -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will be visiting our region Friday.
The Governor will join local leaders and elected officials to announce funding for water and sewer projects in Lyon, Marshall and McCracken counties as part of his Better Kentucky Plan's Cleaner Water Program at the McCracken County Courthouse at 12:45 pm.
Then Beshear will travel to Graves County where he will hand over the keys to temporary travel trailers that will provide displaced Western Kentucky families shelter as they recover and rebuild in Mayfield.
Also in Graves County, Beshear along with local leaders and elected officials will join Homes and Hope for Kentucky, for a groundbreaking ceremony at a now-empty lot where a home will be rebuilt in Mayfield.