Gov. Beshear signs legislation supporting military service members, families

(WSIL) -- As part of Military Appreciation Month, Gov. Andy Beshear ceremonially signed into law four pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly that support Kentucky’s military community and families.
The bills, which will become law on their effective dates, are:
House Bill 636 expands the Military Family Assistance Trust Fund to provide money for necessary emergency expenses such as housing, utilities, groceries, health insurance co-pays and child care to all members of the Kentucky National Guard and reserve components who call Kentucky home. Changes were made to ensure all Kentucky National Guard members and reservists are eligible to receive funds.
The bill also allows trust fund money to no longer be restricted to expenditures in amounts up to $1,000 per situation and up to $10,000 per calendar year.
House Bill 91 makes it easier for spouses of current members of the military to apply for regular and/or temporary occupational licenses, and to renew their current license, without having to pay dues or fees. As a result of this bill, military spouses, who often move multiple times across the country because of their spouses’ military service, can keep current their occupational licenses and keep their jobs and provide for their families without having to repeatedly bear the cost of financial licensure fees. The bill also requires a refund of dues or fees already paid through online application
House Bill 213 allows for Kentucky’s participation in the national Occupational Therapy Compact and establishes the Occupational Therapy Compact Commission. These national compacts create effective licensure portability policies for military spouses and our communities by providing consistent rules for licensed members to work in other states.
The compacts assist service members and their spouses to more easily transfer their license to a new state.
House Bill 465 adds specialty military unit license plates for owners and lessees of motor vehicles, motorcycles and recreational vehicles who are associated with the following seven active military units and sets forth requirements for obtaining a plate:
- The V Corps;
- The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault);
- The 5th Special Forces Group;
- The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment;
- The United States Army Human Resources Command;
- The United States Army Recruiting Command; and
- The United States Army Cadet Command.
The Governor noted this bill adds to the 28 other military and veteran related vehicle plates that are available through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.