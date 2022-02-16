Gov. Beshear providing vehicle property tax relief, proposes sales tax cut

(WSIL) -- To help Kentuckians combat rising prices due to inflation brought on by the global pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear is providing vehicle property tax relief and proposing a temporary 1% drop in state sales tax.
Under the Governor’s proposal, Kentuckians would see tax relief of approximately $1.2 billion, of which $873 million is directly related to sales tax savings and $340 million is from the reduction in vehicle property taxes.]
“A booming economy and the best state budget in 25 years means we can do more to help our working families and small businesses buy and sell the essential goods and services that are costing more and that are simply priced too high,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have all had enough – and today I am doing something about it by providing immediate vehicle property tax relief and proposing a cut in the sales tax.”
The Governor signed an executive order that will stop an increase in vehicle property taxes caused by soaring used car values, which in Kentucky rose approximately 40% since last year.
The Governor said those who have already paid their 2022 taxes do not need to worry – they will be getting a refund from their local county clerk’s office.
The Governor also is working with Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Whip Angie Hatton of Whitesburg, who is filing legislation to support cutting the state sales tax from 6% to 5% from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
The sales tax proposal decreases sales tax costs for all Kentucky families by more than 16%.
The Governor will propose adjustments to his recommended budget to accommodate the reduction in revenues.