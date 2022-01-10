Gov. Beshear proposes $2 Billion budget investment in Pre-K-12 education

(WSIL) -- Gov. Andy Beshear outlined his budget plan to make a $2 billion investment in pre-K–12 education.
News 3 breaks down the governor's proposal, which must be approved by the General Assembly.
Pre-K–12 Education
The Governor’s budget starts with providing universal preschool for all 4-year-olds and full-day kindergarten for every Kentucky child.
The investment starts with a 16.9% increase in SEEK funding. The Governor is dedicating $11 million each year to provide statewide learning focusing on literacy and mathematical ability and to implement a regional coaching program. He is providing a 12.5% increase in the SEEK base per pupil funding formula for elementary and secondary schools. This budget also fully funds school districts’ costs for student transportation, with $175 million annually, which is an 81% increase in funding.
The Governor’s budget provides $22.9 million each year to restore funding for professional development as well as textbooks and instructional resources.
The Governor’s budget provides $6.2 million to assemble statewide staff and eight regional Social Emotional Learning institutes for educators to have access to training on how to best help students with their mental health.
Career and Technical Education
To support Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, Gov. Beshear is proposing $97.4 million this year to support the renovation of 11 local CTE centers that were not funded last year through the Better Kentucky Plan. The CTE centers still in need are in the following school districts: Boyd, Carter, Edmonson, Fleming, Grayson, Lewis, Livingston, McCreary, Marshall, Nelson and Union counties.
Also included is an additional $75 million for a new round of applications to renovate more CTE centers and an additional $8 million each year provides funding to 12 locally operated CTE centers that have not been part of the formula funding in the last 12 years due to lack of funding. They include centers in the following school districts: Ashland Independent, Bardstown Independent, Boone, Boyle, Hardin, Hopkins, Hart, Laurel, Oldham, Spencer, Washington and Whitley counties.
Additional funding is provided for state-operated area technical schools in the amount of $3.2 million in fiscal year 2023 and $3.6 million in fiscal year 2024.
The Governor's proposal includes supporting schools chosen by the U.S. Department of Education that need additional leadership, literacy and numeracy support by providing $14.4 million each year to support all schools identified.
Gov. Beshear’s budget also restores a longstanding library grant program that has been eliminated, with $2.5 million annually for grants to local libraries.
Teacher Pay and Benefits
Governor Beshear is proposing a minimum 5 percent salary increase for all school personnel. That’s in addition to the regular salary schedule increases for certified staff.
This is the first identified pay increase in a state budget since the 2006-08 budget.
According to the National Educational Association, Kentucky ranks 42nd in the nation for starting salaries, with new teachers averaging about $37,000 per year.
The Governor’s budget also provides $26.3 million each year for a student loan forgiveness program that will provide a maximum $3,000 annual award for each year of employment in a public school as a teacher.
The Governor is also fully funding teachers’ pension and medical benefits. And there will be no health insurance premium increases for school employees, in the governor's budget proposal.
Gov. Beshear also included much-needed funding for Family Resource and Youth Service Centers, providing $6 million more each year to support the 874 Family Resource and Youth Services Centers in 1,200 schools that serve nearly 650,000 students and families.
Higher Education
The governor's proposal also includes an increase in higher education funding, nearly 12%.
The Governor’s budget includes $60 million for the Bucks for Brains program to be matched dollar-for-dollar with private donations. Bucks for Brains helps the state support it's economy by aligning postsecondary education with emerging needs of business and industry.
The goal is to invest funds, including agency bonds as well as third-party donations, for new construction of 19 new university capital projects, which include:
- Eastern Kentucky University constructing a new Model Laboratory School;
- Morehead State University building a new science and engineering building;
- Murray State University renovating classrooms and offices to support science and nursing curriculum;
- Northern Kentucky University expanding Herrmann Natural Science Center;
- University of Kentucky constructing a new health education building;
- University of Louisville adding on to its Speed Engineering School;
- Western Kentucky University constructing a new Gordon Ford College of Business; and
- The Kentucky Community & Technical College System (KCTCS) renovating and/or replacing buildings in Elizabethtown, Jefferson County and Somerset.
The Governor announced a new program – the Better Kentucky Promise Scholarship – which fills the gap between tuition and federal and other state aid for all new associate degree and certificate-seeking students at public universities and private, nonprofit Kentucky institutions.
The governor said the state's recent economic growth, more than $11.2 billion in new investments and 18,000 new full-time jobs added in 2021, shows Kentucky is a destination for leading global companies like Ford, Amazon and GE.
“We must meet this moment by ensuring we have a world-class education system to support our future workforce,” Gov. Beshear said. “Perhaps the most important step in ensuring we are never a flyover state ever again is investing in our teachers, schools and students. We are the destination, but to stay a world-class destination for world-class companies, we must have a world-class workforce. And that starts with education.”
“Let’s get to work moving our state forward by creating a world-class education system,” Gov. Beshear said.