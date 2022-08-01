 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,
mainly along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo,
to Poplar Bluff, Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Gov. Beshear orders flags to half staff to honor flood victims

By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL)-- Gov. Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of Kentuckians lost to or impacted by the historic Eastern Kentucky flooding.

Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise Tuesday, Aug. 2, and remain so until sundown Monday, Aug. 8.

At least 35 people have died in the historic flooding and the Governor says there are still many unaccounted for. 

Gov. Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Kentucky to join in this tribute.

The Governor also asked Kentuckians to light their homes and businesses in green – the color of compassion – in honor of the flood victims: “Let’s pull out those green lights again and let the people of Eastern Kentucky know we love them.”

Flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

