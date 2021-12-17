You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...

Showers will be on the increase again today, along with a few
thunderstorms. The activity will continue tonight, and focus near
and to the north of the Ohio River back into southeast Missouri.

Rainfall totals will likely exceed 2 inches across portions of
southeast Missouri, into southern Illinois. Elsewhere, including
southwest Indiana and west Kentucky, 1 to 2 inches are likely,
with locally higher amounts possible.

Be alert to the possibility of minor flooding by this evening into
the overnight hours, especially in low lying and poor drainage
areas. If heavy rain focuses on tornado ravaged areas of western
Kentucky, it could result in minor flooding due to debris clogging
area drainage systems.

Gov. Beshear: Only 1 Kentuckian unaccounted for; death toll now 77

(WSIL) -- Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday that only one Kentuckian is unaccounted for after last week's tornadoes. 

Earlier in the week, the governor said 122 people were still missing. All but one person in Hopkins County is now accounted for. 

He also announced that the death toll has risen to a total of 77 in Kentucky. That includes one death in Lyon County, an additional death in Warren County and two additional deaths in Hopkins County that are awaiting to be confirmed by the coroner. This total now makes these storms the deadliest in state history.

Governor Beshear made these announcements ahead of giving blood at the Kentuckians for Kentuckians blood drive. 

Beshear was scheduled to continue his survey of storm damage by visiting Taylor County Friday afternoon.

