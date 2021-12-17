Gov. Beshear: Only 1 Kentuckian unaccounted for; death toll now 77

(WSIL) -- Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday that only one Kentuckian is unaccounted for after last week's tornadoes.
Earlier in the week, the governor said 122 people were still missing. All but one person in Hopkins County is now accounted for.
He also announced that the death toll has risen to a total of 77 in Kentucky. That includes one death in Lyon County, an additional death in Warren County and two additional deaths in Hopkins County that are awaiting to be confirmed by the coroner. This total now makes these storms the deadliest in state history.
Governor Beshear made these announcements ahead of giving blood at the Kentuckians for Kentuckians blood drive.
Beshear was scheduled to continue his survey of storm damage by visiting Taylor County Friday afternoon.