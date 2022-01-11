Gov. Beshear: Investment in jobs, infrastructure & tourism helps Kentucky "be bold & leapfrog other states"

(WSIL) -- Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear outlined his budget proposal to make investments that he says will help the commonwealth of Kentucky become a national leader in jobs, infrastructure and tourism.
“We have the responsibility and the resources to meet this moment. To be bold and to leapfrog other states. Not to tread water or punt on third down,” Gov. Beshear said. “With these dollars, my budget targets investments to create and attract the jobs of the future and works to align workforce readiness with business needs to ensure we can fill the high-quality jobs that are coming our way.”
Site Identification and Development Program
The Governor’s budget calls for $250 million in one-time funds to develop a Site Identification and Development program.
“This fund will help communities grow small sites into larger sites. It will help them prepare sites not just to be not shovel ready, but build ready. At a time when speed to market has never been more important, we must invest or get left behind,” Gov. Beshear said. “Let’s give every part of the state the ability to compete for the next big economic development project.”
Agritech R&D
The Governor’s budget aims to make Kentucky the agritech capital of the U.S. by including $75 million to support a state-of-the-art agritech research and development center in the heart of Eastern Kentucky.
“It will bring together the best minds from Kentucky’s private sector and universities as well as partners from our Dutch consortium looking for a Kentucky home from which they can grow,” Gov. Beshear said. “The coming years will be crucial, as crop yields have to grow at least three times their present rate to feed a growing world. With this center, we can be the solution. We can plant and grow the ideas and the food necessary to feed the children that will be born 5, 10 or even 15 years from now.”
Life Science Lab
The Governor said his administration is working to attract the jobs of tomorrow through smart investments in industries with great promise.
“My budget invests $10 million in the City of Covington to support the construction and outfitting of a shared research and development lab facility to serve the rapidly expanding life sciences sector in the region,” Gov. Beshear said.
Transportation Projects
The governor said another goal is to continue to improve critical infrastructure across the state.
“My budget does this by directing investments toward the greatest needs and those that will have the greatest impact,” Gov. Beshear said. “It proposes a historic investment of $250 million from the General Fund for Major Transportation Infrastructure Projects. Specifically, this is targeting three projects: the Brent Spence companion bridge project, the I-69 Ohio River crossing in Henderson and the completion of the Mountain Parkway project.”
Gov. Beshear said he also was allocating $184.9 million over three years to meet a state match that will unlock nearly $774.7 million in federal money for the Highway Trust Fund.
“This will allow for nearly $1 billion for road and bridge construction in Kentucky,” he said.
Electric Vehicle Charging
The proposal from Governor Beshear directs $100 million to begin building up electric vehicle charging infrastructure. It uses $30.5 million from the General Fund, of which $17 million will meet the state match to unlock nearly $70 million in federal funding.
Water and Sewer Improvements
The Governor said his new budget will expand upon his efforts to improve water and sewer systems across the commonwealth.
“I believe access to clean water and modern sewer systems is a basic human right and should never depend on where you live,” Gov. Beshear said. “My budget includes nearly $500 million over the biennium for the Better Kentucky Cleaner Water Program.”
High-Speed Internet
The proposal would direct $200 million to boost high-speed internet across the commonwealth. It would direct the money to the Broadband Deployment Fund, which assists private sector and government entities in building out the 'last mile' to connect unserved and underserved areas.
General Aviation Airports
The Governor said his budget aims to improve the commonwealth’s regional airports.
“My budget invests $50 million from the General Fund to develop Kentucky’s general aviation airports, plus another $6 million to keep our promise to support the construction of a new terminal building at the Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah,” Gov. Beshear said.
“The proposed $6 million will relieve the city and county from the burden of using our tax revenue to cover this expense,” said McCracken County Judge/Executive Craig Clymer. “It’s not just McCracken County that benefits. The entire region will be stronger and more vibrant. Our neighbors in Graves and Marshall counties and other nearby communities are one month past a massive tornado. They are building back from near devastation. And as they build their communities back, we will build this new terminal, bringing great prosperity and development into all of West Kentucky.”
Everybody Counts and Workforce Grants
The Governor said bridging the gap between learning and workforce participation is crucial to Kentucky’s future.
“My administration already has been actively engaged on this issue and last year we helped launch the innovative Everybody Counts program in Jefferson County,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have great partners – Ford, UPS, GE Appliances and Kroger. They’re helping us move toward a goal of having every high school senior, before they graduate, hired into a job, enrolled in post-secondary education, or both.”
The Governor said his new budget includes $1.5 million each year to extend this program.
Talent Attraction Media Campaign
The Governor said to ensure Kentucky stays competitive into the future, significant strides must be taken to attract talent to Kentucky’s workforce.
“That is why my budget calls for $10 million per year to fund a Talent Attraction Media Campaign to help us build a globally competitive talent development system,” Gov. Beshear said.
The campaign will include national outreach to recruit top talent to Kentucky and local coverage to retain talent in Kentucky.
Automotive Training
With Ford and SK Innovation committed to creating thousands of jobs building the nation’s largest vehicle battery plants, the Governor said, the state needs to help bridge any skills gaps.
“My budget also includes $2.5 million each year to train Ford workers on robotics and advanced manufacturing, ensuring we can fill those 5,000 jobs being created at the new vehicle battery plants coming to Hardin County,” Gov. Beshear said.
CDL Program
The Governor’s budget also provides $700,000 each year to the Louisville Urban League for a program that trains disadvantaged Kentuckians toward obtaining a commercial driver’s license, which can open great opportunities.
Tourism
Gov. Beshear's plan would direct $200 million in one-time money to pay for needed work at state parks. It would fund preservation projects, maintenance, repair and new projects across the commonwealth.