Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency over baby formula shortage in Kentucky

(WSIL) -- Gov. Beshear issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency over the baby formula shortage Thursday.
The Governor’s order activates state price-gouging laws, which aim to protect families seeking to purchase formula from the predatory pricing that can occur when supplies are limited due to high demand.
“By implementing our price gouging laws, we can make sure that families are not being charged more than they should to obtain a critical supply of formula to feed their baby,” Gov. Beshear said. “I urge families to immediately report any instance of price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.”
Kentuckians should click here to report baby formula price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General. The Governor said, at this time, the attorney general has not reported any claims of price gouging or requested that the price gouging laws be activated, but other states have reported such claims and are taking steps to address them.
Under current law, the state of emergency and price gouging laws can last for 30-days; however, local county and city officials can request an extension.