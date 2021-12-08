Gov. Beshear announces pay increases, additional measures to recruit & retain social workers

(WSIL) -- Gov. Andy Beshear announced a pay increase Wednesday and a plan to recruit and retain more social workers.
The plan includes an immediate 10% pay increase for social workers, a pilot program that expedites hiring and a proposed student loan forgiveness program.
“I thank all of our social workers here today and those working across the state,” Gov. Beshear said. “In the best of times, the work our social workers do is among the most challenging and necessary efforts anyone can undertake. During COVID, this work has been twice as difficult and even more needed. With the loss of so many great workers, we cannot wait any longer to take new steps to recruit and retain our social workers.”
Pay Raise
The Governor said beginning Dec. 16, all social workers and family support staff across state government agencies will receive a 10% raise funded through approximately $15 million in the existing budget.
The 10% pay increase will be provided to more than 3,900 employees in the following roles: Social services aide I and II; social services worker I and II; social services clinician I and II; social services specialist; public assistance program specialist; field services supervisor; family services office supervisor; case management specialist I, II and III; family support specialist I, II and III; service region administrator; service region administrator associate and service region clinical associate.
Employees can expect to see the pay increase on their Jan. 15 paystub.
Expedited Hiring Process
As part of a pilot program, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services is working to hire entry-level social workers and family support specialists within seven business days of applying.
Loan Forgiveness
The Governor said degrees are expensive, especially when you take into consideration what these folks have been earning. In his upcoming budget proposal, the Governor will propose a loan forgiveness program for the state’s social workers.
Interim employment can set employees on a path to full-time state employment with benefits. For full job class specifications and employee benefits, please visit the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet site.