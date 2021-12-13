Gov. Beshear: 64 deaths in 8 Kentucky counties; more than 100 still missing

(WSIL) -- During an update Monday morning, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave more details on the number of fatalities from this weekend's storms.
The governor said there have been a total of 64 deaths so far, in 8 counties. The deaths range from 5-months-old to 86-years-old. Six of those deaths are younger than 18.
He also reported that 105 people are still missing in the state.
Governor Beshear also released the number of deaths per county.
- Graves County - 20
- Warren County - 12
- Muhlenburg County - 11
- Hopkins County - 11
- Caldwell County - 4
- Lyon County - 1
- Marshall County - 1
- Fulton County - 1
- Taylor County - 1
The governor said these numbers are still fluid and are expected to change.
Other main points from Monday morning's briefing include flags are being lowered to half staff until Sunday, December 19.
He also said more than $4 million has been raised through the WKY Relief Fund. As part of those funds, families can be reimbursed with $5,000 for burial expenses. You can click here to donate to the relief efforts.
Also, anyone looking to get important medications, you can bring your prescription bottle or proof of your medication to the Walgreens and Walmart in Mayfield.