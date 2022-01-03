Gov. Andy Beshear will visit Graves County, KY Monday

(WSIL) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will be in the region on Monday to give an update on tornado recovery efforts in Graves County.
Gov. Beshear will give an update Monday, Jan. 3 at 11:30 am.
This comes as the state is continuing to respond to severe weather in much of western, eastern and central parts of Kentucky on New Year's Day and December 10.
The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes touched down in Kentucky on Jan. 1.
Bowling Green, EF-0
Union City, EF-1
Campbellsville, EF-1
Northwest of Glasgow, EF-1
Hopkinsville, EF-2
Later Monday, Beshear will hold an additional briefing on tornado and storm recovery efforts at 3 p.m. at the State Capitol in Frankfort.