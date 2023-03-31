Gov. Andy Beshear declares State of Emergency ahead of storms

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency as storms threaten the state of Kentucky Friday afternoon.
"We're facing dangerous weather tonight, with violent tornadoes probable in Western Kentucky, especially in the Jackson Purchase area," Beshear said. "Thunderstorms and damaging winds are expected across the state. If you are in Western Kentucky, you need to be in a safe shelter by 5 p.m. CDT."
He said this was the worst forecast he has seen during his role of Governor.
"I am declaring a state of emergency so that we can be prepared," he said. "We are taking this very seriously, and we need you to take this seriously too. Please be prepared. Let’s do everything possible to keep everyone safe."