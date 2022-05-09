Gorham Mayor to step down

GORHAM, IL (WSIL) -- The Mayor of Gorham, Illinois says she will step down from the role.
Jessica Van Pelt says she plans to move to another Illinois town and won't be able to be mayor anymore.
She wants to thank the people of Gorham for their support and says her resignation is effective immediately.
Her resignation letter reads as follows:
Village board, trustees, citizens and friends:
As many of you know this is my hometown. My grandfather, father and brother have all held this same position before myself. It is with pride, happiness and sadness that I submit to you resignation of Mayor/President of the Village of Gorham. I am relocating to another town in Illinois and therefore can no longer serve as mayor/president.
I have served our community to the best of my ability over the last decade, first having served on the board for many years before becoming mayor of my hometown. I believe that with the board's help we have accomplished many things and I encourage you to continue on that path as there are many more grants to be had, improvements to make and things to achieve.
My resignation will be effective immediately upon the adjournment of this meeting on May 9th, 2022. Thank you to the people of the village for entrusting me to this position.