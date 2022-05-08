Gorgeous Mother's Day, hot week ahead

Carterville (WSIL) -- Another sunny and warm day across the region for Mother's Day. Temperatures are some of the coolest highs we'll feel all week, climbing into the mid 70s. It's a great day to celebrate mom outside with a picnic or a hike.
Into tonight we'll fall into the upper 50s, lower 60s but skies will remain clear.
The work week looks to be sunny and hot, with possible record setting temperatures on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The sunshine sticks around all week with the next chance of rain returning in the later half.
The first taste of summer is happening this week so be prepared for upper 80s and lower 90s until the weekend.
Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there!