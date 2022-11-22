Goreville man, 2 others injured in Monday I-57 crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Three people were injured in a crash on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County.
Illinois State Police responded to I-57 near milepost 92 Monday around 6:30 a.m.
ISP says a car was traveling south when they hit the back of a camper. The car then went into the median and crossed into the northbound lanes, striking a semi.
The driver, 24-year-old Christine Mason of Chicago, and her passenger, 25-year-old Darius King of Broadview, Illinois, were both taken to a hospital for injuries.
The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Robert Hess of Goreville, was also taken to a hospital for injuries.
The driver and passenger in the vehicle pulling the camper were uninjured.