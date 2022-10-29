Goreville High School ranked top 10% in state

GOREVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Goreville High School has been ranked in the top 10% of all Illinois high schools, according to the Illinois State Board of Education's newly released 2022 Illinois Report Card.
The school earned a grade of "Exemplary" on the report card; the highest rank an Illinois high school can achieve.
The 2022 Illinois Report Card grades schools based on academics, student success, school culture and climate, and financial investments.
"I absolutely love our school and I am so excited that we are recognized as one of the top 10% in the state," states Goreville High School Principal Jeri Miller. "We all were concerned about how the pandemic would effect students, so we really concentrated on making sure our kids were taken care of emotionally."
Superintendent of Goreville CUSD 1 Dr. Steve Webb notes that helping students become good people is what makes Goreville a great school:
"There is a whole lot more to education than standardized tests as we, working alongside our parents, strive to give every child every opportunity to grow and succeed, not just as a good student - but as a good person and I think that is what makes Goreville so special."