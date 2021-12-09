Google releases "Year in Search" list for 2021

(CNN) -- Google has released its "Year in Search" lists for 2021.
In 2020, "Coronavirus" predictably topped the trending search list globally and dominated much of the U-S list.
This year, the top trending global searches focused on sports, with sports searches making up eight of the top 10.
World Cup Cricket matches ruled the list.
The NBA ranked number four and topped the U-S list.
The late Rapper DMX and Korean Netflix show "Squid Game" also made the global and U.S. lists.
In the U.S., politics and finance also made the top 10.
They included the Georgia senate race, which decided control of the Senate, and government stimulus payments.