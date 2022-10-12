Google approves Truth Social for the Google Play Store

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west to northwest winds, relative humidity dropping to
around 20 percent, and very dry fuels will result in critical
fire danger today and again on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075,
076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085,
086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093,
094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075,
076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085,
086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093,
094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

* AFFECTED AREA...In southern Illinois...Fire weather zones 075,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088,
089, 090, 091, 092, 093, and 094. In southwest Indiana... Fire
weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088. In west
Kentucky...Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006,
007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018,
019, 020, 021, and 022. In southeast Missouri...Fire weather
zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111,
112, and 114.

* WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35
mph today. West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25
to 35 mph Friday.

* HUMIDITY...around 20 percent this afternoon and Friday afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Google approves Truth Social for the Google Play Store

Google approves Truth Social for the Google Play Store

Truth Social has been approved for the Google Play Store. Pictured is Google's new Bay View campus in Mountain View, California, on May 16.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Truth Social, the social media app backed by former President Donald Trump, has been approved for the Google Play Store, Google said Wednesday.

The decision means Truth Social will now be downloadable to Android smartphones via Google's proprietary app store, after Truth Social moved to implement stronger content moderation policies.

Google had previously said Truth Social could not appear in its app store until it had implemented policies that sufficiently addressed incitement and threats of violence. It had also said social media apps on the Google Play store must provide an in-app system for reporting objectionable content. (Truth Social had already been available to some Android devices via non-Google sources, such as the Samsung Galaxy store.)

On Wednesday, a Google spokesperson told CNN those standards have now been met.

"Apps may be distributed on Google Play provided they comply with our developer guidelines," the spokesperson said, "including the requirement to effectively moderate user-generated content and remove objectionable posts such as those that incite violence."

Under Truth Social's policies, user content that encourages violence "may result in" that content, or the account creating that content, being removed from the platform.

Truth Social has agreed to enforce its policies against incitement, Google added. Truth Social's approval was first reported by Axios.

