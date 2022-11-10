Goodbye warm temperatures, the cold arrives Friday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Hopefully you got a chance to enjoy the warm weather. Temperatures climbed back into the 70s this afternoon, but this was our last warm day.
A cold front will move through early Friday morning, bringing big changes. The front is expected to be mostly dry, but an isolated shower can't be ruled out. The boundary will take the remnants of Nicole eastward and away from the area.
Behind the the front, the cold will begin to settle in. Friday morning will bring temperatures in the low 50s, but they will drop into the 40s by the afternoon. It will also be breezy. Winds will shift out of the northwest with gusts between 25 and 30 miles per hours.Both Saturday and Sunday will stay cold, with high temperatures in the 40s, and lows in the 20s. Wind chill values Sunday morning will likely dip into the teens. There's even a chance for our first flurries of the season Saturday morning.
Stay warm!