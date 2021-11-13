Good Samaritan stops robbery suspect

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- A good Samaritan helps to stop a robbery suspect who assaulted a store owner.
On November 12, Deputies responded to 3042 Lone Oak Road after dispatch received 911 calls at approximately 11:41 a.m. stating that an armed male was in a fight.
Upon arrival, deputies located several citizens attempting to detain a man in the parking lot, who has now been identified as 58-year-old Nathan Moore of Mayfield.
After deputies helped to detain Moore, they learned he had been involved in a violent confrontation with the store owner at The Coin Shop.
While inside the store, the suspect physically assaulted the victim causing serious physical injury. Moore committed the assault in an attempt to take money from the business.
During the robbery, Moore restrained the victim's arms with a computer cable.
While the victim was attempting to free himself and get away, a good Samaritan came inside the store and confronted the suspect.
Moore fled from the store, but was stopped in the parking lot by several citizens.
The victim and Moore were both transported to local hospitals. Moore was later released and lodged in the McCracken County Jail after he was charged with Robbery 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, and Kidnapping (With Serious Physical Injury).
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office would like to sincerely thank the great citizens who stepped in to help someone in obvious need. As bad as the situation was, without their assistance, it could have been much worse.
Moore has been charged with 12 felonies since 1988, the most recent being Burglary Second Degree in McCracken County in 2018. He has numerous previous robberies and burglaries spanning three decades.