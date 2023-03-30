 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro and Plumfield.

.The Big Muddy River will continue a slow fall into next week,
falling below flood stage at Plumfield tomorrow, but remaining above
flood stage at Murphysboro through most of next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 17.9 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

.A potent storm system will move into our area on Friday, when
southwest winds will increase ahead of a cold front. Winds will
become westerly behind the front Friday evening.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri. The advisory is along and west of a line
from Mount Vernon to Marion Illinois, then to Paducah and
Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally stronger winds are possible in
thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Good Samaritan saves 100-year-old woman with Heimlich maneuver

Good Samaritan saves 100-year-old woman with Heimlich maneuver

Good Samaritan, Ryan Roberts, saves a 100-year-old woman with the Heimlich maneuver. Roberts happened to be driving by when he noticed the woman was in distress, and jumped into action.

 Lawrence, Nakia

    HONOLULU (KITV) -- Ryan Roberts, a ceramics teacher at Iolani School, was driving home Tuesday evening with his sons when he noticed something was wrong.

"What is this lady doing in the middle of the road? She's going to get hurt," he said. "As we passed her, the side mirror I was watching her, I was like, 'the lady is hurt.'"

Emergency responders say the woman was choking on a cough drop while riding in a car with her daughter who pulled over on the highway. That's when Roberts jumped in to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

"Got her out of the car, she was in the door jam and I got my arms kind of around her and just started giving it to her," Roberts said.

What made it even more remarkable -- the woman's age.

It was at this intersection at Waokanaka Street and Pali Highway that Ryan Roberts was at the right place at the right time -- saving the life a 100-year-old woman.

Other Good Samaritans stopped to help, including health care workers, before first responders arrived.

But it was that spilt-second decision that made the difference.

"You never, never know when you're going to need that skill," said Dr. Jim Ireland, director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department. "Four to six minutes you start getting brain damage and the heart will stop."

Roberts is still blown away by the ordeal and the timing -- just two weeks ago he was trained in CPR and first aid.

"I hope she's OK. Yeah, I just hope she's OK," he said. "It was really cool for my boys to see that, it was neat. It was cool -- proud dad moment. I think I just saved that lady."

