Good Samaritan carjacked while attempting to help crash victims in Perry County, MO

By Kenzie Dillow

PERRY COUNTY, MO (WSIL) -- A Good Samaritan was taken to a hospital for injuries after trying to help crash victims in Perry County. 

On Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. the Perry County, Missouri Sheriff's Office received an accident report on I-55.

Before law enforcement arrived, 37-year-old Stephanie Moll, of Perryville, Missouri, came across the accident and saw two black men, standing next to the accident with an approximately 2-year-old child. She pulled over to offer assistance. 

As Moll was placing the 2 year old into the back seat of her vehicle, to get her out of the weather, the two black men got into the front seat of her vehicle and drove off with Moll still partially into the rear of the vehicle. Moll sustained an injury to her right leg, as her vehicle was being stolen and was transported by ambulance to Perry County Memorial Hospital.

The vehicle the two suspects wrecked was a 2013 Nissan Sentra, stolen from Memphis, Tennessee on January 20, 2022.

Upon arrival, Deputies found Moll at the scene and she explained what happened. Ste. Genevieve County the the Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified of the stolen vehicle, and it was seen in Ste. Genevieve County.

The officer tried to catch up to the vehicle, and followed it all the was up to I-270, but it got lost in that area.

Authorities are still working to identify the suspects. 

