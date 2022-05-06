Golf scramble will fund sports camp for limb-different children

(WSIL) -- - NubAbility Athletics Foundation is holding a golf scramble fundraiser at Kokopelli Golf Club.
Money raised will support a sports camp in Du Quoin for limb-different children who are paired with a limb-different coach. The event is expected to bring 200 children and their families to southern Illinois.
NubAbility is a 501(c)3 charity that helps children with limb loss gain confidence and courage through instruction in 22 organized and outdoor sports.
Organizers hope golfers will come out and play a round for a good cause.
Hole in one prizes include a 2022 Ford Mustang provided by Vogler Ford Motor Company of Carbondale and a 2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 motorcycle provided by Black Diamond Harley-Davidson of Marion.
“Each year the generosity of local businesses and individuals makes camp possible for limb-different kids from our community and across the country,” said NubAbility founder and executive director Sam Kuhnert. “It is truly amazing how Southern Illinois comes together to give this life changing experience to deserving kids.”
The event is taking place on Sunday, May 15th.
Registration opens at 11:00 am; the scramble’s shotgun start is at 1:30 pm
Player entry fees are $125/person and include greens fees, golf carts, dinner, mulligan package and skins.
To register, visit https://www.universe.com/tee-off-fore-nub-kids.
For more information about NubAbility and its programs, please visit nubability.org, call 618 357 1394 or email info@nubability.org.