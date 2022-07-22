 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected today and 105 to 110
on Saturday and Sunday.

* WHERE...Johnson, Franklin, Williamson and Jefferson Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Golf event helps provide kids with clothing

(WSIL) -- Dozens of kids braved the heat Thursday to enjoy the Fowler-Bonan Foundation's 20th Annual "Clothes for Kids" Junior Golf event.

30 kids ages 4-to-18 participated.

Foundation members estimate they raised around $35,000 including a $10,000 check from Peoples National Bank.

Marsha Collins, board member of the Fowler-Bonan Foundation says the "Clothes for Kids" program means a lot to Local families.

"It's just like Christmas for a lot of these kids. And it changes their whole self-esteem and their whole demeanor. And they can focus better on their studies and their schoolwork and just how they function throughout the day." said Collins.

Organizers also say the kids had a fun time playing golf.

