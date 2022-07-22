Golf event helps provide kids with clothing

(WSIL) -- Dozens of kids braved the heat Thursday to enjoy the Fowler-Bonan Foundation's 20th Annual "Clothes for Kids" Junior Golf event.
30 kids ages 4-to-18 participated.
Foundation members estimate they raised around $35,000 including a $10,000 check from Peoples National Bank.
Marsha Collins, board member of the Fowler-Bonan Foundation says the "Clothes for Kids" program means a lot to Local families.
"It's just like Christmas for a lot of these kids. And it changes their whole self-esteem and their whole demeanor. And they can focus better on their studies and their schoolwork and just how they function throughout the day." said Collins.
Organizers also say the kids had a fun time playing golf.