Golconda man sentenced to 40 years for attempted murder

POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A Pope County man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for attempted murder, burglary and discharging a firearm causing great bodily harm.
Justin E. Turner, 38 of Golconda, will also serve 3 years of supervised release. He must serve a minimum of 34 years before being considered for parole.
He will also be required to pay restitution for his actions.
On April 24, 2021 authorities say Turner entered a property on E. Glendale Road in Golconda and got inside someone else's truck.
The homeowner confronted Turner, who was agitated and started listing off items the homeowner kept inside their private shed, including a gun and ammunition.
Turner ran into the building, grabbed the firearm and shot the homeowner. Turner fled the scene on an ATV.
The victim received serious injuries to his chest, both hands and right leg. He was taken to Lourdes Hospital in Paducah and then airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Turner was later found and arrested by the Pope County Sheriff's Department.
Turner was found guilty on August 10, 2021 on all charges, including attempted murder, burglary and discharging a firearm causing great bodily harm.