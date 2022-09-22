Golconda man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

POPE COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Pope County State's Attorney announced Kaleb Schutt, of Golconda, has entered a guilty plea to possessing child pornography (child under the age of 13).
The Illinois State Police Internet Crimes Against Children task force conducted an investigation after a cyber tip from Google regarding images of suspected child porn being downloaded beginning in November 2019 to June 2021.
Schutt is facing 3 to 7 years in prison and a fine from $1,000 to $100,00.
A sentencing hearing has been set for October 18, 2022.