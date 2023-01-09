Golconda Fire Chief passes away

GOLCONDA, IL (WSIL) -- The community of Golconda is remembering one of their own after their fire chief passes away.
Golconda Volunteer Fire Department Chief Larry Gwin passed away on January 6, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Ky.
Mayor of Golconda John Broadway said Gwin was "A good man, a jovial guy, who was very professional in his work".
Funeral services for Gwin will be held on Tuesday, January 10, at 2 p.m. at Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville, Ill.
Bro. Kevin Richerson will conduct the service with the burial following at Lavendar Cemetery.
Visitation will be January 10, from noon until the time of the service.
Memorials may be made to the Golconda Fire Department of M*A*S*H 62938.