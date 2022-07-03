 Skip to main content
God, Country worship service held ahead of Independence Day celebrations

STEELEVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Independence Day celebrations start early Sunday morning in Randolph County.

Hundreds of folks were at Steeleville City Park for a worship service they call, God and Country.

It's a local tradition that brings church members together on the first Sunday of July, sharing patriotic hymns and a handful of speakers.

Steeleville United Methodist Church pastor James Tinzmann says Sunday's sermon is titled, Set Free, To Be.

"Freedom is never free," says Tinzmann. "Freedom means that we are responsible ourselves for how it is we're going to carry out that freedom that we're able to enjoy."

Before the service, a Patriotic bike-decorating contest took place at City Hall. More than a dozen kids took part. Ten-year-old Emma Rieckenberg from Steeleville won first place in her age-group. She says it's been an exciting festival this year and she's looking forward to more.

"I'm excited for the 4th of July Fireworks show, I think it's awesome how a little town can make such a huge performance," says Rieckenberg. "And I get to be in the parade with my friends for the floats and my school."

Steeleville wraps up their weekend festival Monday with a parade in the morning at 10. The Mayor says they expect several thousand folks to attend, suggesting folks arrive early.

