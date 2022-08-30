Giving Tuesday: Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL has partnered with Integrity Roofing and Integrity Cares to spotlight local non-profit organizations in our Giving Tuesday series.
This week's featured non-profit organization is the Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen. Also referred to as the 'Collab Kitchen,' it was created by the owners of Cristaudo's: Rachel Cristaudo, Leah Maciell, Jennifer Rollinson and Nicholas Stewart, along with New Kahala manager and Southern Illinois Eats Social Media group founder William Lo.
Their goal is to help fill the existing gaps to feed those experiencing food insecurity, as well as to support local restaurants going through financial stress during the pandemic. The 'Collab Kitchen' works with local restaurant owners to create a rotating weekly menu of different pre-prepared meals that are provided to local organizations for distribution. They also offer these meals through pickup for customers.
The meals are provided through a pay-as-you-can donation model, so those who are experiencing food insecurity can order a meal for free or at low cost. Those who do have the means can donate the suggested donation amount, or more. For every suggested donation paid, they are able to provide a meal to another for free or at low cost.
With the help of the community, Southern Illinois Collaborative kitchen hopes to continue to expand and grow their reach to create a positive impact on the community by providing meals to those who need them, and to support the local restaurants who provide those meals.
Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/SoIlColKitchen/.