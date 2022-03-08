Girls from Carbondale High School experience firefighting firsthand

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---Fighting fires isn't always the career little girls dream of.
But Courtney Looft and Abby Burnham from the Carbondale Fire Department want to help more girls fall in love with the service through their program, Badd Axe Ladies.
"We had some girls do some drills in their air packs, just to get a little comfortable, and today they got to experience live fire for the first time, which is not something a lot of girls get to do," said Burnham.
Training for the program has girls gear up with real fire fighting equipment and enter a simulation with real fire and smoke.
Sami Liller and Faith Loyd both signed up for the program to see if fire fighting was for them.
Loyd particularly loved the experience.
"It was awesome. Mind is blown, the coolest thing I've ever seen in my life for sure," Loyd said. "The first two rooms were just dark, you couldn't really see anything except for the faint flow from the equipment. And then once you got in the room with the fire, it was like rolling over the ceiling, it was like waves on the ceiling. And it was awesome."
As the program grow, Burnham hopes it will encourage more young women to join.
"It's something that myself and Courtney never got had the opportunity to do, to experience at their age. So if it gets their foot in the door sooner, we're all for it," said Burnham.
And Liller and Loyd are ready to rise to the challenge.
"This is super cool. Girls, show the guys what you got. Girls are awesome," said Loyd.