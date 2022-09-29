Gilster-Mary Lee launches 'Create a Crunch' cereal contest for high schoolers

CHESTER (WSIL) -- Want to create a brand new cereal featuring your local high school? Gilster-Mary Lee has launched a new contest for you.
As part of National Manufacturing Month, Gilster-Mary Lee is launching the first "Create a Crunch" contest to reach out to new creators and makers, local high school students near its facilities in Illinois and Missouri.
The cereals have featured everyone from Quarterback Patrick Mahomes to Artist Bob Ross, and the list continues to grow.
Participating students will answer two important questions related to manufacturing. What manufactured product has had the most positive impact on your life and why? What can manufacturers do to get more students interested in careers in manufacturing?
The winning student will work with Gilster-Mary Lee to create a custom breakfast cereal featuring their high school.
The student will pick the type of cereal, create the packaging and learn about all that goes into manufacturing food products.
2,500 boxes of the unique cereal will be produced and given to their school.
The contest runs through October 31, 2022.