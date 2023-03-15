 Skip to main content
Giant City State Park to host upcoming Wildflower Walks

MAKANDA, IL (WSIL) -- Giant City State Park will host three upcoming Wildflower Walks.

They are scheduled for Saturday, April 8, Saturday, April 8 and Friday, April 14. The walks are scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. each of those days.

The park says Trillium Trail is one of the most diverse spring wildflower trails in Southern Illinois. Participants will walk through the woods to look at and learn about the different flower varieties along the trail.

It's free and open to the public but registration is required ahead of time. You can do that by calling the park at (618) 457-4836. Giant City State Park's address is:

235 Giant City Road

Makanda, IL 62958

