Giant City State Park to hold 'Trek N' Treat'

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Giant City State Park is bringing back their annual 'Trek N' Treat' to celebrate Halloween.
You can enjoy a short hike and collect candy all in one place. The event is an easy self guided hike through the forest and you'll meet critters along the way. The event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 and organizers say they're excited to bring it back.
"Our wonderful volunteers here at Giant City dress up in costumes of animals that are commonly misunderstood. So we've got like a copperhead, and a mosquito and a praying mantis. Then the public are invited to come in and walk the trail and learn a little bit about the different animals. Then at the end we will have a treat bag," say Jennifer Randolph-Bollinger, Natural Resources Coordinator.
The event is free and open to the public. It's Saturday October 30th from one to three in the afternoon at the Devil's Standtable trail. For more information call (618) 457-4836.