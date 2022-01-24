 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Giant City State Park offering firewood to Jackson, Union County residents

  • 0
giant city park
By Kenzie Dillow

MAKANDA (WSIL) -- If you live in Jackson and Union counties, you can collect firewood for personal use from designated areas within Giant City State Park beginning February 1.

Site staff recently removed hazard and ash trees impacted by the emerald ash borer from the campgrounds and day-use areas of the park.

Although the firewood is available for free, a permit and waiver must be completed before removing any wood from the park. Forms are available at the park visitor center between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Only one permit is available per person per day, with up to four permits total per person allowed. The firewood is available for personal use only; it may not be resold.

For more information, contact the Giant City State Park visitor center, 235 Giant City Road in Makanda, at 618-457-4836.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you