Giant City State Park offering firewood to Jackson, Union County residents

MAKANDA (WSIL) -- If you live in Jackson and Union counties, you can collect firewood for personal use from designated areas within Giant City State Park beginning February 1.
Site staff recently removed hazard and ash trees impacted by the emerald ash borer from the campgrounds and day-use areas of the park.
Although the firewood is available for free, a permit and waiver must be completed before removing any wood from the park. Forms are available at the park visitor center between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
Only one permit is available per person per day, with up to four permits total per person allowed. The firewood is available for personal use only; it may not be resold.
For more information, contact the Giant City State Park visitor center, 235 Giant City Road in Makanda, at 618-457-4836.