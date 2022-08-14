Giant City State Park hosting several events over the next few weeks

MAKANDA, IL (WSIL) -- Giant City State Park will be hosting multiple events over the next few weeks.
On Saturday, August 20, the Park will be hosting an Art in the Park Watercolor for Beginners Program from 1 to 3 p.m. The event will be hosted by local artist Ms. Katy, and the program is aimed toward adults and teens. All supplies will be provided.
If you're interested, call the Giant City Visitor Center at 618-457-4836 to register.
On Saturday, September 3, the Park will be running the Create a Monarch Notecard in Watercolor event from 1 to 3 p.m. The event will be hosted by artist Kathy Belletire, and she will show attendees how to draw, ink, and paint a piece of 5x7 art.
All materials will be provided, and the it is oriented toward teens and adults.
On Sunday, September 4, local photographer John O' Connell will be orchestrating an Outdoor Photography for Beginners Program from 3 to 6 p.m. O'Connell will be teaching event-goers about camera settings and composition, and will bring the attendees out into the field to practice.
The Park asks that attendees bring their own camera, appropriate equipment, and outdoor attire.
