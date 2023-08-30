Giant City State Park announces upcoming programs

MAKANDA, IL (WSIL) -- Giant City State Parks announced two upcoming programs in September.
The first invites people to the Park to watch the migration of the Monarch Butterfly and help with their tagging program.
The University of Kansas is tracking them and Giant City says their park is a good observation point. They say the public is invited out any day between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to stop by the Visitor Center and get a tutorial on Monarchs and how to catch them. The Visitors Center will be able to tag them and then release them.
The second event is a grass identification program on Friday, September 8 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Erin Garret with the University of Illinois Extension will be there with instructions on how to identify grasses in Southern Illinois.
The program is free and open to the public bur registration is required. You can contact the Giant City Visitor Center at (618) 457-4836.