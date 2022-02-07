 Skip to main content
Giant City Stables for sale

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A popular Jackson County business that offers trail riding, therapeutic riding, and camps is for sale.  

Giant City Stables has been listed as for sale by River2River Realty.

The listing says the property is a "for profit business" and continues to list the amenities, including a barn, tack room, and 3 bedroom house. 

According to the realtor, the horses and all inventory already on site will be transferred to the new owner. 

Giant City State Park maintains 2 trails for the stables to provide guided trail rides on. Each trail is a little over 3 miles long. The park also maintains the barns and mows the pastures.

Services offered are trail rides, pony rides, Children's and Family Summer Camps, Group Lessons, Private Lessons, School Field Trips, Scout Badges, Summer Programs for Off Site Local Camps, Recreational Therapeutic Riding and Certified PATH Center Offering Therapeutic Riding.

