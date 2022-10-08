Getting homes ready for heat as cold weather approaches

JACKSON, MO - With some of the coldest nights of the fall happening, many are turning their attention towards heating their homes for the first time in months.
“We’ve had some calls come in, some electrical furnaces having issues with the heat strips coming on, and the gas furnaces also," Randy Earnest of Obermanns Heating and Cooling said.
Obermanns is just one of the HVAC contractors who are already seeing calls come in related to heating issues. After sitting for months, there are a number of problems that could pop up as they're fired up for the first time.
“For gas furnaces, you’re going to be wanting to make sure no gas leaks obviously, heat exchangers any cracks, because that’s where you’re going to get carbon monoxide in the house," Earnest said. "Venting, once the weather gets bad, when we get snow, it clogs up the vents and furnaces wont kick on and run right. On the electrical side, we want to check the wiring and the heat strips. Filters, it’s a huge problem, and it causes issues.”
Carbon monoxide detectors are an important thing to have in the home. Also, being aware of any foul, rotten egg odors that come up to help spy gas leaks.
The most important thing is asking a professional is there are any questions. Without addressing a problem early, it can turn into a much bigger problem quickly.
“Just safety is general," Earnest said. "Just making sure it was working fine when you turned it off, and then like I say, any questions at all, call a professional just to make sure.”